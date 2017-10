Fox Rothschild Nabs One Of Seyfarth's EB-5 Experts For LA

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has announced that it has bolstered its corporate department in its Los Angeles office with the addition of an attorney who formerly co-chaired Seyfarth Shaw LLP's EB-5 immigrant investment specialty team.



Michael Clark, who brings nearly two decades of experience to the firm, came on board as a partner on Aug. 21, he told Law360 in an emailed statement on Wednesday.



“It is an exciting time at Fox Rothschild, both firmwide and in L.A.,” Clark said. “In less than two years, the firm...

