Ga. Hospital Must Face Suit Over Post-Surgery Fatality

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court ruled Thursday that a man claiming that a hospital lied about the costs of his wife’s gastric sleeve surgery and that the surgery led to her death can continue with his $2 million suit, determining the complaint was specific enough to support a case.



U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled that George Raymond Hesker had not been able to make sufficient allegations against his insurance company UMR Inc. to keep it in the suit, but that he had successfully made a...

