Former DOJ Atty Joins Venable’s SF Enviro Practice

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has added new talent to its environmental practice with the hiring of a former trial attorney who served as fracking litigation lead for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment & Natural Resources Division.



Tyler G. Welti joined Venable’s environmental practice in its San Francisco office after spending a year at Morrison & Foerster LLP, the firm announced Sept. 28. He will provide compliance counseling and enforcement defense as well as counsel on land use and the environmental issues associated with infrastructure development.



“I have...

To view the full article, register now.