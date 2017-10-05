Former DOJ Atty Joins Venable’s SF Enviro Practice

By RJ Vogt

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has added new talent to its environmental practice with the hiring of a former trial attorney who served as fracking litigation lead for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Environment & Natural Resources Division.

Tyler G. Welti joined Venable’s environmental practice in its San Francisco office after spending a year at Morrison & Foerster LLP, the firm announced Sept. 28. He will provide compliance counseling and enforcement defense as well as counsel on land use and the environmental issues associated with infrastructure development.

