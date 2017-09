'Grinch' Playwright Denied Fees From Seuss, For Now

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Two weeks after winning a ruling that his raunchy stage play riffing on the Dr. Seuss classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was protected by the fair use doctrine, a New York playwright was denied reimbursement of his attorneys' fees.



Matthew Lombardo, the author of “Who’s Holiday,” said he should be repaid the $72,006 it cost to fend off unsuccessful accusations from “an overly-aggressive copyright owner with significantly more assets and an army of lawyers.”



U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein late Friday denied the bid...

