Ex-JPMorgan Banker's Dad Settles SEC Insider Trading Case

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said it has reached a deal with the father of a former JPMorgan and Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker convicted of insider trading, while the key cooperator in the criminal case asked a New York federal judge for no prison time.



Sean Stewart in February was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally tipping off his father, Robert Stewart, about five deals he learned about through his job that took place from 2011 to 2015 involving Kendle...

