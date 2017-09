CFTC Accuses Calif. Couple Of $1.2M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission slapped a California husband and wife with a suit in New York federal court Thursday for allegedly snookering investors into giving the couple nearly $1.2 million to trade in futures through a commodity pool that never made such trades.



Hasan Sarwar and Rachida Elfrimi of Rancho Cucamonga have operated a Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 40 investors into participating in the couple's Profit Management commodity pool, with bogus promises of big returns and false claims about the pool’s track...

