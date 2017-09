SunEdison Directed To Patch Up D&O Allocation Agreement

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT) -- SunEdison Inc. and its affiliated solar yieldcos must amend a pending agreement to allocate directors and officers insurance benefits to settle shareholder suits, a New York bankruptcy judge said Thursday, imploring them to add language that resolves the concerns of two former executives afraid of losing policy protections.



Bankrupt renewable energy giant and affiliated nondebtor yieldcos TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power were instructed to take a week to add language to an agreement intended to split the approximately $50 million that remains in a shared D&O...

To view the full article, register now.