Texas Tells 5th Circ. Sanctuary City Bill Is Constitutional

Law360, Dallas (September 29, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Texas defended a state law that bars so-called sanctuary city policies in a brief Thursday to the Fifth Circuit, arguing a mandate to detain arrestees at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not preempted by federal law.



The state further argued its Senate Bill 4 does not violate the Fourth Amendment or restrain the speech of local governments by preventing cities from adopting policies that explicitly prohibit cooperation with immigration officials. The state is aiming to overturn a Texas federal judge’s August ruling...

To view the full article, register now.