WTO Dispute Roundup: Appellate Body Impasse Persists

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest glimpse at the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, the members remain at odds over how to fill vacancies at the Appellate Body; a languishing fight over U.S. gambling rules resurfaces; and Europe looks to extinguish its biodiesel feud with Argentina.



No End in Sight for Appellate Body Logjam



Friday’s DSB session in Geneva saw WTO members continuing their squabble over the best way to grapple with current and upcoming vacancies on the seven-member Appellate Body.



