Expert Analysis

What Senate Democrats Added To 'Buy American' Efforts

By Justin Ganderson, Sandy Hoe and Jeff Bozman September 29, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 12, 2017, Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., jointly published an article[1] about “strengthen[ing]” the U.S. government’s “Buy American policies.” While these senators acknowledged President Donald Trump’s recent efforts to “re-examine the use of ... Buy American waivers”[2], they also expressed concern that these efforts would “not fundamentally change ... Buy American policies.”

As discussed in their article, Senate Democrats proposed various amendments to the fiscal year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act “to protect and strengthen...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular