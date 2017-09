Some Claims To Advance In Schorsch, RCS Trustee Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 29, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- At least part of a tangled Delaware Chancery Court suit seeking damages for the alleged bankrupting of an affiliate of real estate investment trust mogul Nicholas S. Schorsch’s empire will continue moving toward trial, a vice chancellor and case attorneys acknowledged Friday.



Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III made the point as a Chapter 11 trustee for RCS Capital Corp. and attorneys for Schorsch and 17 other individual or corporate defendants argued over a motion to dismiss some claims that Schorsch and insiders of his businesses drove...

To view the full article, register now.