Pharma Sales Rep Cops To NJ Prescription Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical sales representative has admitted in New Jersey federal court to taking part in a racket to defraud state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $25 million through unnecessary prescriptions, authorities announced on Thursday.



Richard Zappala of Northfield, New Jersey, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, making him the ninth individual to have fessed up to the scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced.



According to authorities, Zappala recruited public employees...

To view the full article, register now.