Justices Revive Rose Walker Malpractice Suit Over Seized Jet

Law360, Dallas (September 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower court’s decision to exclude from evidence an expert's affidavit that concludes Rose Walker LLP mishandled an attempt to recover a plane seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, sending the malpractice case back to an intermediate appellate court.



The Texas justices overturned the Fifth Court of Appeals holding that the expert witness affidavit in question was conclusory regarding causation of the client’s loss of the plane, holding instead that the expert had relied on demonstrable and reasonable facts in reaching...

