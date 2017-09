Activist Group Challenges UK Watchdog On Fox-Sky Decision

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Activist group Avaaz said on Friday that it has launched a legal challenge to the U.K.’s Office of Communications' finding that 21st Century Fox Inc. would be a proper broadcasting license holder following its proposed $14.4 billion takeover of Sky PLC, taking aim at Fox’s founding family, the Murdochs.



Avaaz said in a statement that it has filed papers in court seeking a judicial review of Ofcom’s decision in June that found Fox would still be a “fit and proper” license holder after the transaction, despite...

