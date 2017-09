Chicago Becomes Second Major City To Sue Equifax

Law360, Springfield (September 29, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago on Thursday became the second major city to sue credit reporting agency Equifax after the company announced a massive data breach earlier this month that affected 143 million Americans and an estimated 5.4 million Illinoisans.



The five-count suit alleges that Equifax’s failure to prevent the hack by not updating its software after a vulnerable security hole was discovered in March and the nearly six weeks it waited between the hack itself and notifying the public constituted multiple violations of the Illinois Consumer...

