CNA Insurer Gets Quick Win In Sandy Row, But Not Chubb

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that a CNA Financial Corp. insurer need not cover damage to a Brooklyn shopping center's electrical equipment from Superstorm Sandy, but that a Chubb Ltd. unit must face the center's claim for coverage of the building's damage.



Ruling in a pair of disputes over insurance coverage for property owner 7001 East 71st St. LLC's losses from the 2012 storm, U.S. District Judge Raymond J. Dearie granted summary judgment to CNA unit Continental Casualty Co. while denying it for Chubb...

