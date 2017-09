Bosch Scores Early OK On $33.4M Deal In Auto Parts MDL

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday gave the early nod to German auto parts giant Robert Bosch GmbH's $33.4 million settlement to end antitrust lawsuits in multidistrict litigation alleging the company fixed prices for four different types of auto parts, saying the deal is fair and reasonable.



U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani swiftly granted preliminary approval to a $33.4 million deal that was pitched to the court roughly two weeks ago to close out end-payor plaintiffs’ claims against Bosch in sprawling automotive parts antitrust litigation....

