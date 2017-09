Consumer's £14B Mastercard Class Action Appeal Denied

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A U.K. competition appeal court on Thursday denied a consumer’s attempts to appeal a decision preventing him from bringing a £14 billion ($18.7 billion) antitrust suit against Mastercard Inc. over credit card swipe fees.



Former chief financial services ombudsman Walter Merricks had moved to appeal a U.K. competition court's decision that the case couldn't proceed as a collective action, which has been dismissed by a panel of English judges.



The U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal, or CAT, unanimously ruled on July 21 that the claim, filed by...

