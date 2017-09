FX Can't Toss Olivia De Havilland's ‘Feud’ Portrayal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Olivia de Havilland beat back an anti-SLAPP motion from FX Networks in her lawsuit over its “Feud: Bette and Joan” series on Friday when a California judge found the 101-year old actress provided sufficient evidence to support a claim that certain scenes portrayed her in a false light.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly Kendig denied the anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, motion that sought to toss out de Havilland’s suit accusing FX Networks LLC of damaging her reputation with the hit series “Feud.” FX...

