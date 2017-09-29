Small Biz To Get More Cyber Info Under Senate-Passed Bill

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The National Institute of Standards and Technology would have to disseminate more information to smaller firms about its new cybersecurity standards under a bill passed by the Senate Thursday.



The MAIN STREET Cybersecurity Act of 2017, passed by unanimous consent Thursday, would require the director of the NIST to provide additional information about its new cybersecurity standards to any small businesses that elect to participate in the program. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, would mandate that the NIST provide...

