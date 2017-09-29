Small Biz To Get More Cyber Info Under Senate-Passed Bill
The MAIN STREET Cybersecurity Act of 2017, passed by unanimous consent Thursday, would require the director of the NIST to provide additional information about its new cybersecurity standards to any small businesses that elect to participate in the program. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, would mandate that the NIST provide...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login