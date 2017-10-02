4 Takeaways From Feds' $3.7B Backstop For Ga. Nuke Project

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday handed a $3.7 billion lifeline to the Vogtle nuclear power project in Georgia in the form of conditional loan guarantees to the project's owners.



Here are four takeaways from the federal government's continued backing of the only large-scale nuclear project remaining in the U.S. and what it says about the long-term health of the struggling U.S. nuclear industry.



Trump Doubling Down on Traditional, Baseload Power



The U.S. Department of Energy's issuance of the conditional loan guarantees to the Vogtle project's owners...

To view the full article, register now.