Linebacker Says Jets Fired Him Over Bipolar Disorder

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Former National Football League linebacker Erin Henderson on Friday filed a wrongful termination suit against the New York Jets in New Jersey state court, saying the team fired him because he has a bipolar disorder.



Henderson, who signed with the Jets in April 2015, alleges the team placed him on the non-football injury list without warning or explanation in October 2016, denying him a $250,000 roster bonus, more than $500,000 in salary for the 2016 season and the opportunity to earn his expected $2.5 million salary...

