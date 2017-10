Calif. Court Affirms $765,000 Fine For Tax-Free Cigarettes

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Thursday upheld a $765,000 fine given to a member of the Alturas Indian Rancheria tribe for selling tax-free cigarettes at two of his shops in Indian Country, ruling that federal law and tribal sovereignty do not trump state regulations in this case.



In an unpublished opinion, the appeals court affirmed a lower court’s decision to penalize defendant Darren Paul Rose under unfair competition laws for selling the cigarettes without collecting state taxes, agreeing that California cigarette regulations aren't preempted because Rose...

To view the full article, register now.