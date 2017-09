US Cos. Push LED Maker To Arbitrate $8M Row In Korea

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A U.S. lighting distributor and its creditor have urged a California federal court to force arbitration of their $8 million dispute with a Korean manufacturer over a distribution agreement, arguing that the parties were on notice that if a settlement couldn’t be reached they would demand that the dispute be heard by a Korean tribunal.



LED seller Luxmax USA asked the court to compel arbitration and freeze discovery proceedings, contending that Galaxia Electronics has teed-up subpoenas against its customers despite knowing their contract contained an arbitration...

