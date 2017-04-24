UC Berkeley Beats Claim It Muzzled Ann Coulter, For Now

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge nixed allegations the University of California, Berkeley illegally muzzled politically conservative speech by pundits like Ann Coulter, but said the conservative youth groups that filed the suit can try again by adding evidence of intentional viewpoint discrimination.



Berkeley College Republicans and a national conservative youth organization known as the Young America’s Foundation alleged in an April complaint that after a scheduled appearance by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos inspired riots near campus, the university put into place a “high-profile speaker policy.” That unwritten...

