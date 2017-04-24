UC Berkeley Beats Claim It Muzzled Ann Coulter, For Now
Berkeley College Republicans and a national conservative youth organization known as the Young America’s Foundation alleged in an April complaint that after a scheduled appearance by conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos inspired riots near campus, the university put into place a “high-profile speaker policy.” That unwritten...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login