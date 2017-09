VHA May Have Overpaid For Prosthetics, Watchdog Says

Law360, Nashville (September 29, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Failures by Veterans Health Administration staff to use purchase contracts or establish fair prices before making purchases meant the agency may have overpaid for more than $256 million of prosthetics purchased in 2015, according to a watchdog report released Friday.



VHA staff inappropriately used charge cards to purchase prosthetics, instead of using contracts — which could have saved money through volume purchasing of commonly purchased items — as well as failed to ensure prices were fair before making purchases, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office...

