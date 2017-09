Neb. Justices Nix Appeal Of Liquor License Denials Near Tribe

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Nebraska’s highest state court on Friday tossed an appeal over the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s decision not to renew the liquor licenses of beer retailers located in an unincorporated town across the state line from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where alcohol sales are prohibited.



The Nebraska Supreme Court vacated a lower court’s decision that tossed the commission’s decision denying the license renewal to four beer retailers in Whiteclay, Nebraska, handing a win to various citizens of Sheridan County who had objected to...

