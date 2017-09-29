NY Atty Accused Of 'Contumacious' Attitude Disbarred
Brian King, who a New York federal judge once called “unqualified to practice” in his court, was given an open-ended suspension in November after he failed to respond to investigators looking into three misconduct issues related to his behavior in court.
One investigation sprang from an order from U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of the Eastern District that was highly critical...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login