3 Considerations For Class Action Notice Brand Safety

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT) -- In the recent wake of digital brand ads for Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, AT&T, Walmart and Procter & Gamble appearing next to deplorable content[1], brand safety and ad fraud are hot-topic issues that can tar brands in the digital environment — and these issues also extend to class action notice.



Without brand safety, validation and transparency, none of the parties or the court will know where the ads actually appeared, on how many sites or if humans actually viewed the ads. Yet many administrators are overlooking this...

