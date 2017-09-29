CUNY Professor Sold Fake Health Care Certificates, Feds Say

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A tenured City University of New York professor was arrested Friday and charged with bribery and fraud for allegedly selling fake documents representing that students had completed health care courses at the university's Medgar Evers College.



Professor Mamdouh Abdel-Sayed, 68, was also charged with obstruction for allegedly trying to persuade an uncover law enforcement official not to report his conduct, according to a complaint. He was arrested early Friday morning at his Kearny, New Jersey, home.



Between 2013 and 2017, the professor abused his position at CUNY,...

