Texas Court Nixes Med Mal Suit After Unclear Expert Report

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday tossed a suit accusing a doctor of failing to diagnose and treat a woman’s skin cancer, saying the patient’s medical expert failed to properly explain how the alleged malpractice caused the patient’s injuries.



A three-judge Second District panel reversed a Tarrant County judge’s denial of a motion to dismiss lodged by Dr. Steven Douglas Pedro in a suit brought by patient Sherrie R. Lake accusing Pedro of providing negligent treatment in connection with the removal of a cancerous mole in...

