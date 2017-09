Even Split Of $20M Atty Fee Was Wrong, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday reversed a bankruptcy judge’s division of a $20 million attorneys’ fee award to four law firms into four equal parts, saying that in the decades-old asbestos-related insurer litigation, there was “no evidence” to support that the four intended an equal split.



Bevan & Associates LPA LLC, Law Offices of Bruce Carter and Madeksho Law Firm PLLC were appealing a bankruptcy judge’s order splitting the $20 million into four equal $5 million parts; the three believe that the fourth set...

