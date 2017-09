Life Time Fitness VP, 8 Others Charged With Insider Trading

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A former Life Time Fitness Inc. executive and eight others on Friday were hit with insider trading charges in Chicago federal court for trades made ahead of the gym chain’s $2.8 billion private equity buyout in 2015.



Chicago federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission say Shane P. Fleming, a former vice president of sales at Life Time Fitness, learned of plans by private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners and TPG to acquire Life Time and take the company private, ahead of the deal’s...

