Some Claims Survive Dismissal In $300M Forex Bailout Suit

Law360, Wilmington (September 29, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A shareholder derivative suit against the directors of foreign exchange broker FXCM Inc. partially survived a motion to dismiss Friday, with a Delaware state court judge determining that some claims are barred because the investor did not make a litigation demand on the board before filing the suit.



In a 54-page opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said that two of the claims brought by shareholder Brett Kandell related to massive losses incurred by FXCM following a “flash crash” of a sector of the foreign currency...

