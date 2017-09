GameStop Hit With Class Action Over Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A putative class action suit filed Friday against video game retailer GameStop alleges inadequate cybersecurity led to the theft of an unknown number of customers’ credit and debit card numbers during a six-month-long data breach.



Crystal Bray and Samuel Cook claimed they and an unknown number of other customers at GameStop Corp.’s online store had their credit and debit card numbers stolen in a data breach between August 2016 and February 2017 because of the company’s substandard cybersecurity practices.



“The data breach was the inevitable result...

