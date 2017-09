NY Ex-Broker Swindled Retirees For $6M, Says SEC

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed fraud claims on Friday against a former Long Island broker for an alleged real estate scheme that bilked investors out of $6 million after he was already banned from the industry.



The SEC accused Leonard Vincent Lombardo; his eponymous investment firm, The Leonard Vincent Group; and its CFO, Brian Hudlin, of reeling investors in with promises of high returns on distressed properties. Instead, Lombardo sunk the money into luxury cars, boat storage and other expenses, and used it to...

