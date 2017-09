F-Squared CEO Tells Jury He Didn't Lie To Investors

Law360, Boston (September 29, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Amid a barrage of questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week, the former head of defunct stock-picking company F-Squared insisted over and over at his civil fraud trial that he didn’t lie to the market about his flagship product.



Howard Present said during two days of examination by an SEC attorney and then questions by his own lawyer Friday that if he was incorrect when he touted the solid track record of his AlphaSector stock-picking product, it was because someone else lied to him....

