DC Circ. Urged To Block $380 Million Payout From USDA Deal

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A member of a class of Native American farmers and ranchers urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to put a hold on a decision that would allow $380 million left over from a landmark settlement of racial discrimination claims to be redistributed, saying the U.S. Supreme Court should be given time to rethink the ruling.



Donivon Craig Tingle asked the circuit court Friday to stay the mandate of its May decision rejecting challenges by Tingle and class representative Keith Mandan to a plan to redistribute $380...

To view the full article, register now.