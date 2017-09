Bumble Bee, StarKist Can't Dodge Tuna Price-Fix MDL

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Multidistrict litigation alleging a widespread tuna price-fixing conspiracy will press on after a California federal judge largely rejected StarKist and other companies' attempts to toss claims that the alleged conspiracy dated back more than a decade.



U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino on Tuesday mostly denied motions to dismiss from multiple seafood company defendants including StarKist Co. and Bumble Bee Foods LLC over a host of issues.



A chunk of the 33-page decision focused on a motion to dismiss pre-2011 conspiracy allegations against StarKist and Dongwon Industries...

