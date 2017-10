3 Pa. Attys Sanctioned Over Surgery Payment Class Action

Law360, Philadelphia (October 2, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Three Pennsylvania attorneys were sanctioned Friday in federal court for bringing what a judge described as a "remarkable" proposed class action for a man who sued a knee surgery center after it worked with him on a payment plan.



U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson found that the attorneys — Eric Rayz, Gerald Wells and Michael Yarnoff — did no due diligence before filing the lawsuit on behalf of their client, describing the suit as a groundless attempt to avoid paying for his surgery.



The judge tagged...

