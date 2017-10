Waffle House Wants Applicant Background Check Suit Tossed

Law360, Miami (October 2, 2017, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Waffle House asked a Florida federal judge on Friday to toss a putative class action over its alleged practice of conducting background and credit checks on potential hires, arguing the applicants cannot show any actual injury or that it had conducted any searches without a permissible purpose.



Waffle House Inc. said the plaintiffs don't claim in their Fair Credit Reporting Act lawsuit that the restaurant chain did not have a permissible purpose to run background checks on job applicants, only claiming that Waffle House made a...

