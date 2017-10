PharMerica Looks To Duck Last Claims In Kickback Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- PharMerica Corp. urged a Massachusetts federal court on Friday to nix the three remaining claims asserted against it by whistleblowers who have alleged the pharmacy company took kickbacks from drugmaker Organon for prescribing an antidepressant drug.



PharMerica filed a memorandum in support of its renewed motion to dismiss relators James Banigan and Richard Templin’s claims under the Louisiana Medical Assistance Programs Integrity Law, Michigan Medicaid False Claims Act and Texas False Claims Act.



The three claims are the only ones remaining against PharMerica in light of...

