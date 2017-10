Big Pharma Wants Opioid-Epidemic Class Claims Tossed

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Drug companies including Endo, Johnson & Johnson and Purdue urged an Arkansas federal judge to throw out a proposed class action alleging they fed the opioid epidemic for money, saying Friday that the suit targets activities regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The companies said in a joint motion to dismiss that Michael Ray Lewis’ suit, which claims that they pushed doctors to prescribe opioids while downplaying the issue of addiction, must be dismissed because their marketing of FDA-approved drugs is regulated by that...

To view the full article, register now.