US Nets $48M From Forfeited Silk Road Bitcoins

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The mastermind behind the defunct deep web market Silk Road who is serving a life sentence after federal prosecutors shut down the illegal drug website has given up a four-year struggle and forfeited $48 million in Bitcoin proceeds, authorities said Friday.



The proceeds come from the sale of 144,336 Bitcoins recovered from Ross William Ulbricht’s laptop computer, which was seized by the U.S. Marshals Service during an investigation into the marketplace’s founder, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim said...

To view the full article, register now.