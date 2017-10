Intuitive Surgical Can't Toss Investors’ Robot Glitch Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday kept alive a proposed class action claiming Intuitive Surgical Inc. made misrepresentations about the safety of its robotic surgical equipment that caused the stock to drop, saying investors sufficiently alleged the company excluded material facts.



U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said the proposed class of investors adequately claimed that the biomedical company issued misleading statements about its da Vinci line of robotic surgical systems in part by misclassifying or not filing reports of injuries. Under the Supreme Court’s ruling...

