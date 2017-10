Bird & Bird To Open San Francisco Office In Mid-2018

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Bird & Bird LLP will open a San Francisco office, its first in the U.S., in mid-2018 as part of its drive to offer clients more face-to-face advisement on grappling with European Union privacy and data laws, the firm announced Monday.



Bird & Bird CEO David Kerr said the decision came about after clients, including many tech-based companies in the U.S., said they’d appreciate having an office closer to them, partly due to looming EU regulations on data, privacy and trade secrets.



“I think [data] has...

