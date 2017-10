Bain Eyes $1.35B Takeover Of Japanese Ad Firm Asatsu-DK

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital Private Equity LP is looking to take Asatsu-DK Inc., Japan’s No. 3 advertising agency, private for 152 billion yen ($1.35 billion), marking the Boston-based private equity firm’s latest play in the country, according to a Monday statement.



ADK expects that the acquisition by the private equity firm will help make it more competitive, not only within Japan but internationally, it said in a statement.



"In collaboration with Bain Capital, we will set a course towards bold structural reforms and growth strategies that will help...

