Insurer Won’t Have To Cover Golf Gadget IP Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A golf gadget maker will have to bear the costs of a patent infringement suit itself, a California federal court ruled Friday, saying that a general liability policy issued by a subsidiary of The Hartford clearly doesn’t provide coverage for the suit.



WAWGD Inc., which does business as Foresight Sports, manufactures “launch monitors,” electronic devices that can measure and analyze the impact of a club on a golf ball and provide data used to customize golf clubs, a practice known as “clubfitting.”



Foresight’s launch monitors were...

