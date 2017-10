The Top In-House Hires Of September

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- September’s notable legal department hires include a new general counsel at insurance titan AIG, the first general counsel for the online financial news network Cheddar and a new general counsel at litigation finance giant Burford Capital.



Lucy Fato will take over as general counsel of American International Group Inc. on Oct. 16, the company announced this month. Fato joins AIG from the global investigations firm Nardello & Co., where she was general counsel, managing director and head of the Americas. She will replace Peter Solmssen, who...

