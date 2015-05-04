No Primary Coverage Means No Excess Too For Contractor

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge found Saturday that an excess carrier for an airport building contractor does not owe it coverage if the contractor was not covered by its primary policies.



U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala said her year-old ruling that Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo Inc.’s primary insurance carrier Employees Mutual Casualty Co. does not owe the contractor coverage for claims arising from an allegedly botched floor installation in a Huntsville, Alabama, airport means excess carrier Hanover American Insurance Co. does not owe coverage either.



“According to...

To view the full article, register now.